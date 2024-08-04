LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.7 million-$54.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.4 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.910 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.01. 348,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.71.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

