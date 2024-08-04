LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.7 million to $54.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.33 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.910 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 348,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

