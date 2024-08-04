Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LEG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

