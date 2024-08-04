LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LZ. Citigroup lowered LegalZoom.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered LegalZoom.com from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

