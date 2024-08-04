Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 17,701 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 6.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.31% of Public Storage worth $157,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University grew its position in Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.73.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $11.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,290. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $314.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

