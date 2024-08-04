Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,220 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 4.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.49% of Invitation Homes worth $106,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 232,012 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 340,664.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 968,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE INVH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 4,597,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,017. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.