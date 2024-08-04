Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $60.27 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,055,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises approximately 2.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $60,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $955,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $72.03.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

