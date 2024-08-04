Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q1 guidance to $7.25-8.75 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 7.250-8.750 EPS.

Lam Research Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $67.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $763.00. 2,707,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $999.84 and its 200-day moving average is $944.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.85.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

