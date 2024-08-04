Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56, Zacks reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q1 guidance to $7.25-8.75 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 7.250-8.750 EPS.

LRCX stock traded down $67.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $763.00. 2,707,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $999.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.73. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.85.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

