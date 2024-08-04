Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.
Kyocera Trading Down 1.2 %
KYOCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 46,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.63.
