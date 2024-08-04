Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.
Kyocera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 46,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
