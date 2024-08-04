Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 46,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Kyocera alerts:

About Kyocera

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.