Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.