Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
KOS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
