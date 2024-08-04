Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.