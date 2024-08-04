Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 727,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

