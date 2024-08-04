Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.11. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 15,220 shares traded.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
