Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 122,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Know Labs Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.40.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

