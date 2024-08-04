KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $154.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

