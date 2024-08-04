KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

