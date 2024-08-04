Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.62 EPS.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 4,591,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

