Keystone Financial Services Buys 170,699 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,699 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 11.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,971,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,825 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

