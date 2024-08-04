Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes $663,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.