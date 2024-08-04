Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,134,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,224. The stock has a market cap of $480.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%.

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.