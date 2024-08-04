Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unilever by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 189,121 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership increased its position in shares of Unilever by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,675. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

