Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Southern by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

