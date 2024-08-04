Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. 16,618,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average is $178.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

