Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $845,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

