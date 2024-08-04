Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $789,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $92.70. 36,039,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,484,150. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,485,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

