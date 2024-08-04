Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $454,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CARR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,714. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

