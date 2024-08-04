Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.30.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

