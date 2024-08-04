Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,713 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $86.99. 5,807,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $214.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

