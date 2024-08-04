Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,879 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 412,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. 7,833,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

