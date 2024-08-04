Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 583 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DE traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.75. 2,820,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $441.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.86 and its 200-day moving average is $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

