Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $22.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

