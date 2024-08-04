Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,346 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Kellanova worth $37,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 4,730,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,837,176 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

