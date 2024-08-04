Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

