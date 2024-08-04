Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellanova updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.98. 4,730,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,837,176. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

