Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.20. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 354.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.