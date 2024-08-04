KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in KBR were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $11,742,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 833,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,676. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16.

KBR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KBR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

