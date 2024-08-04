Kava Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.72 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Kava has a market cap of $341.58 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00036773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

