Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. 3,847,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.