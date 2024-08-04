Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,880,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $663.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.