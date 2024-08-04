Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 14,936 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Barclays by 6,028.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,165 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 16,034,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,868,148. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

