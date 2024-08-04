Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

CF traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,973. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

