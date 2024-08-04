Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,167. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

