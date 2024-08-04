Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPD. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,998,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

