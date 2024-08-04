Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,927 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,653.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,214,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,145,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 553.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 895,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 758,228 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,259,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.