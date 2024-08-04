Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 359,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

