Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

