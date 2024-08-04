Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,758,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,186,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,225 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 18,067,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.