Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Church & Dwight by 776.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. 3,855,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,076. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

